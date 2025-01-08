On January 6, 2025, Dale Allen Jensen, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at the age of 80 at the Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

Dale was born to Frank and Ruth (Taylor) Jensen on February 21, 1944 in Hillsboro.

He married Linda Miller on December 22, 1962.

Dale worked in the Operating Engineers Local 139 for Mann Brothers in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He was also a farmer and small business owner, operated Lindale Farm Shop in Kendall. He retired in 2005, moved back to his hometown of Elroy, where he helped out Tommy Thompson with Scott and Sherry Schultz on their farms.

Dale is survived by his wife, Linda and children, Dale (Val) Jensen, Kimberly (David) Wiedmeyer and Todd (Octobra) Jensen. He also had three grandchildren, Ashley (Sean) Birch, Steven Woodliff and Devan Jensen. Dale’s surviving siblings are Marvin Jensen, Vernita Jacobson and Patty Jensen (Doug Anderson).

He was preceded in death by both his parents and siblings, Glenn, Robert, and Gerald Jensen and Joan Amerman.

Dale had a number of hobbies including working on his tractors and trucks, riding on his Kubota side-by-side (which he put on over 46,500 miles), visiting with neighbors and taking naps with his very special cat, Charlotte.

Above all, Dale loved and cared for his family and was always the first to help anyone who needed it.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in his memory to Reggies Rescue / Stacy Hartje at 925 West State St., Mauston, WI 53948

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 12 noon at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Visitation will start at 11 a.m. Following there will be a celebration of Dale’s Life with a gathering and meal at the American Legion Hall in Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com