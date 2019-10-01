Lucinda Jo Parker, affectionately known as Cindy, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2025, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin at the age of 66. Born June 14, 1958, to Joseph LaVern and Betty (Fish) Ruland, Cindy’s life was a testament to her thoughtful, generous, and selfless nature.

Cindy graduate high school in Wisconsin Rapids in 1976 and furthered her education with two years at Mid-State Technical College, where she studied accounting. Her professional life was dedicated to serving others as the head cook at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, where she was known for her culinary skills and warm hospitality.

Cindy’s passion for life was evident in her love for the outdoors. She found joy in camping, fishing, and tending to her garden. An avid reader, and “Jill-of-all-trades”, she could do just about anything she set her mind to. She especially had a talent for cooking that brought her family together on numerous occasions. The annual Fish girls’ campouts were a highlight of her year, where she cherished the moments spent with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Parker of Augusta, WI, and Curtis (Claudia) Parker of Tomah, WI; her sisters, Lisa Yother of Portage, WI, and Debbie (Kim) Lewis of Iola, WI; her grandchild, Presley Parker; cousins, Sue (John) Rattunde and Terri (Jeff Peters) Fish; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will dearly miss her. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Joseph LaVern Ruland, and her aunt and uncle, Bob and Marlene Fish.

Cindy’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Her unwavering kindness and dedication to her family will be deeply missed, but the memories she created will forever be cherished. Her life was a beautiful reflection of her spirit, and she will be fondly remembered as a beacon of love and selflessness.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 5:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the Hare Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com