Pamela R. Davis, age 61 of Mauston, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2025, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. Pamela was the daughter of Floyd and Alice (Grimshaw) Bader and was born on March 6, 1963, in Delavan. Pamela’s life was a tapestry of familial devotion and creative passion. Her warm presence and nurturing spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Pamela’s journey began in the heart of Wisconsin, where her early years were filled with the joys of small-town life. She carried the essence of her roots throughout her life, imbuing her home and family with the same sense of community and care she experienced growing up.

Her path took a beautiful turn when she met the love of her life, Lawrence Davis Sr. The couple united in marriage on December 19, 1981, in Mauston, marking the beginning of a partnership filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams. Together, they welcomed three cherished children, Lisa, Lawrence Jr., and Racheal, into their family, which also included Heather and Amy from Pamela’s previous chapter.

A dedicated mother first and foremost, Pamela embraced the role of caregiver with open arms and an open heart. She chose to stay at home and provide childcare, a decision that allowed her to be present for the precious moments of her children’s lives. Her family extended beyond her immediate circle, as she welcomed her grandchildren, Jeremy Looman Jr., Mekah Roberts, Johnathan Roberts, Joslynn Davis, Malachy Sage, Antonio Martinez, Adam Herrin Jr., Emma Bryant, Jassen Bryant Jr, Alexander Merit Young, Moriah Davis, Sabrina Davis, Angelica Sommerfeld, Floyd Good, and her great-grandchildren, Ryan Kocourek, Archie Looman, Bianca Sommerfeld, Davey Sommerfeld Jr., and Wyatt Sommerfeld, with the same boundless love she gave her own children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dale Bader, and her granddaughter Alicia Davis.

Pamela’s creative spirit shone brightly through her hobbies. Her hands were rarely still, as she found joy in crocheting and drawing in her younger years. Her collection of dolls was a testament to her appreciation for craftsmanship and the simpler pleasures in life. Pamela also enjoyed the thrill of gambling, a pastime that brought her excitement and joy.

Those who knew Pamela would describe her as the epitome of loving and kind. Her best friend, Julie Chaffee, shared countless memories that will be cherished forever, and her beloved cat, Jaboa, was a constant source of comfort and companionship. Pamela’s siblings, Teresa Thompson and Ben Bader, remember her as a beacon of light in their family, always ready with a helping hand or a comforting word.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at the Nazarene Church (975 Nazarene Dr) in Mauston, WI. Relatives and family are invited to a gathering at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com