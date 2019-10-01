James R. Murphy was born May 15, 1941 in Elroy, Wisconsin on his farm, to Hugh and Agnes Murphy.



He attended Fowler Prairie school and later graduated in 1959 from Elroy High School.



While attending high school, he began working at Northcott Motors and continued working there until 1964, when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served 2 years with the Army, stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington and was honorably discharged in 1966. After his return from military life, he began working construction for a brief time, until he found employment at Camp McCoy and worked there for several years.



He then took over the family farm, working alongside his dad. He milked cows and kept the family farm going until 2016 when he sold his cows. He continued to live on the farm, caring for his cats, and then in 2017 he sold most of the farmland to his cousin, lifelong friend and school chum, Tommy Thompson.



James never married, but did enjoy time with his nieces and nephews. He always tried to keep up with his great nieces and nephews following their football, basketball and baseball games. He was known as the ‘toothpick guy’ seldom seen without one in his mouth and a pocketful of spare ones. He was a constant around town with his daily tours around Elroy, and social hour at the local watering holes.



He enjoyed following the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.



James leaves behind his brother, Charles (Sonia) Murphy, niece, Cindy Murphy, nephews, Robert and Michael Murphy; and his sister, Joann (Larry) Preuss, nephews, Brent and Ryan Preuss. He is further survived by several great and great great nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. A time of visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home. Interment with military rites will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Elroy.



The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com