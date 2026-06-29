Aurelia Lera Hopinkah, 84, of Tomah, WI, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026, at her home surrounded by family.

Traditional Ho Chunk services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 12:00 p.m. at Blue Wing Community Center, Tomah, WI. Richard Mann will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, June 29, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Blue Wing Community Center, Tomah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.