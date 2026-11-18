A Visitation for Robert “Bob” Dennis Holm, age 75, of Mauston, Wisconsin , will be Wednesday, November 18, 2026, which would have been Bob’s 76th birthday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station. Afterward, Bob wanted everyone to join the family at Beagles, where the first round is on him. On Thursday, November 19, 2026, a visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; children Chad (Katie) Holm, Bobbi (Robert) Southworth, and Dennis Holm; grandchildren Stephanie (Joe) Miner, Kyle Holm (Devon Lem), Katlyn Holm (Dylan Giessel), Jena Southworth, and Ember Holm; great-grandchildren Colt Miner, Violet Holm, and Oliver Holm; brother Tom Holm; cousins Dennis D. Holm and Sandra (Holm) Randall, who were like siblings to him; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.