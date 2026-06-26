Mark Brian Holbek, age 60, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 14, 2026.

Born on January 17, 1966, Mark grew up in Antioch, Illinois. He spent more than 25 years working as a bricklayer, a career that reflected his strong work ethic, dedication, and pride in a job well done.

Mark found joy in the simple things in life. He loved fishing, deer hunting, NASCAR, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, and collecting lanterns. He also cherished spending time with his beloved dog, Domino. Mark was a Christian who gave his life to Jesus in 1995.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Mueller; his children, Mark Holbek of Beloit, Wisconsin, Amanda Holbek of New Mexico, Corey Holbek of Missouri, and Nick Holbek of Portage, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; his girlfriend, Alane Coleman; his best buddy, Kamden Kuntz; his brother, Dave (Melissa) Holbek; his sister, Amy (Kaity) White; his brother, Carl Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Hugo Holbek; his grandparents, Herman and Doris Holbek; and Robert and Jacqueline Filwett.

A memorial service celebrating Mark’s life will be held on July 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST at Cedar Shack in Adams, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting with arrangements.