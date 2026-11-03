Dallas Wayne Henze, age 82, of Elroy, WI., passed away on November 01, 2026, at his home. Dallas was born to Fritz and Vida (Towsley) Henze of New Hartford Iowa on September 5, 1944.

Dallas went to New Hartford Schools and later was united in marriage to Laura Ragsdale. They purchased 40 acres outside of New Hartford and started farming. On July 20, 1964, they had a son Todd and later on November 25, 1966, they had a second son Travis. In 1970 they moved to Norwalk, WI., where they purchased a dairy farm on Ridgeville. Dallas purchased 2 adjoining farms and farmed there for 18 years. In 1988 Dallas and family moved to Oak Ridge Oregon. There, Dallas continued his work with Primerica, a financial services he started doing in WI. A few years later Dallas and Laura started working for Columbia Helicopters and worked in Oregon and Alaska for around 6 years. They moved back to Wisconsin to be with their children and grandchildren. They then purchased the farm Dallas was currently living on. Dallas also did many rural newspaper routes while living there.

Dallas enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, coon hunting, showing cattle, telling jokes, talking to people and being around his family. His willingness to help anyone out, his giving ways, outgoing nature, good advice, jokes, storytelling and most of all, love for his family will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Dallas is survived by his sons, Todd (Vitaly) Henze, Travis W. (LaVonne) Henze, both of Elroy. WI. His brother, Dale (Ettamae) Henze. He is further survived by his seven grandchildren, Trevis (Sydney), Charmayne (Nick), Cody (Amy), Rebecca (Kaylan), Jada, Hayley and Damion. His ten great grandchildren, Willow, Holden, Averly, Madison, Brinley, Ellison, Ilyza, Thea, Haisly and Harper, two nephews, Brian (Melisa) and Kevin and a great niece Briana (Doug).

He was preceded in death by his mother (Vida) and father (Fritz), his wife (Laura) and a niece Lisa Kay Henze-Powell.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Friday, November 6th 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at the Pilgrims Home Cemetery in Norwalk. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the Pilgrims Home Cemetery from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Chaplain Shane Haynes presiding. A funeral lunch will follow at the Wilton Legion Hall. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com