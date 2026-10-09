Bruce E. Hawkinson, age 73, of Arkdale, Wisconsin who was battling heart disease and cancer for the last 4 years has been called Home to Heaven to be with his mom (Astrid) and dad (Herbert).

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12,2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Bruce was born June 22, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois. He worked for Skil/Bosch power tools in Chicago until his retirement when he moved to wonderful Wisconsin.

Bruce is survived by his significant other, Marika who was lucky to have shared 48 wonderful years with this generous, kind, funny and personable man.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.