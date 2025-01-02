Valerie Irene Hagemann was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. She was born March 14, 1957 in the Milwaukee, the daughter of Russell and Evelyn (Roos) Patnode.

Val was called to a life of service to her Lord and after graduating from Dr. Martin Luther College, she began her teaching career in Wonewoc, Wisconsin. It was there she met the love of her life, Alvin Hagemann Jr. They were united in marriage on May 29, 1983. During their marriage, they were blessed with five children.

Valerie taught at St. Paul’s School in Wonewoc for 45 years, only retiring after her cancer diagnosis. She was greatly involved in the church and school serving in various positions as a coach, head organist, Senior Choir director and operetta director amongst many other roles. Her great and lifelong faith was a comfort for her through her trials with cancer.

Valerie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Alvin. She is also survived by her children, Alma (Gary) Schnurr, Rebekah, Matthew, Jennifer and Mark (Marah) Hagemann; three grandchildren, Aria, Ronald and Arthur Schnurr; sister, Louise (Bill) Holder; sister-in-law, Sandy Hagemann and brother-in-law, Leland Hagemann. Valerie was predeceased by her parents; Russell and Evelyn Patnode and her parents-in-law, Alvin and Frieda Hagemann Sr.

Valerie was a woman of strength, kindness and faith. She touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her love for her Savior, family and friends and community was immeasurable and she dedicated herself to those she loved. She was well known for her crocheting during her children and grandchildren’s games. The family takes comfort in knowing she is now with her family and Savior in heaven and in peace.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 12 noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the Church on Sunday, January 5th from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon.

