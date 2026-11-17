James Gibbons, known to many as Jim, passed away on October 4, 2026, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, from natural causes at the age of 90. He was born on September 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, and lived a life marked by hard work, devotion to family, and a warm sense of humor that endeared him to many.

Jim spent much of his working years as the owner of multiple successful automotive businesses, where his skill, knowledge, and reliability earned the respect of customers, colleagues, and friends alike. He took pride in doing a job well and helping others. His work was more than a livelihood. It was a reflection of his character, his intelligence, and his commitment to serving his community with honesty and care.

Those who knew Jim well remember him as funny, friendly, and intelligent. He had a way of making people feel comfortable, and his quick wit and easy manner often brought smiles to those around him. He was the kind of man who could carry on a conversation with anyone, and he valued the simple, meaningful connections that made life rich. His presence was steady and reassuring, and his kindness left a lasting impression on family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Family was at the center of Jim’s world. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carolyn Gibbons (nee Wolf); his son, Michael Gibbons (Mary); his daughter, Kathleen Aiken (Norman); his grandsons Tyler Gibbons (Cheri), Justin Gibbons (Val), Norman Aiken II; his great-granddaughters, Daisy and Addison; his great-grandson, Jude; and his brothers, Donald (the late Helen); and Michael (Sue). Each of them held a special place in his heart, and he cherished the time he spent with them. He was proud of his family and the lives they built, and he found joy in watching the generations grow.

Jim also enjoyed the many pastimes that made his days fulfilling. He loved fishing, boating, deer hunting, his horses and dogs, his Gulf of Mexico beach chair, his classic car, his retirement homestead he built himself, and an occasional adult beverage. Jim found satisfaction in his garden, where he could work with his hands and enjoy the beauty of growing things. These interests brought him happiness and gave him opportunities to relax, reflect, and enjoy the world around him.

His life was one of steady purpose and simple pleasures. Jim leaves behind a legacy of hard work, devotion, and good humor that will be remembered by all who knew him. Though he will be deeply missed, his memory will live on in the stories shared, the lessons learned, and the love he gave so freely throughout his life.

Jim Gibbons will be remembered with affection and respect by his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life. His long journey was one of faith, dedication, and enduring love, and his memory will remain a source of comfort and gratitude to those who knew him best.

A memorial service honoring Jim will be held November 21, 2026, at the New Lisbon Community Center in New Lisbon, WI. An hour of visitation will begin at 11 am followed by a Prayer Service at noon. Following the Prayer Service there will be fellowship and lunch from 12:30P.M. until 3:00P.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Camp Douglas Lions Club or charity of your choice would be appreciated. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com