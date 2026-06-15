Edna Doreen Georgeson, age 97 of rural Camp Douglas, went home to meet her Savior and to join her husband, Elmer, in their eternal Home on June 13, 2026.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026, 10:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Ave., Camp Douglas, WI. Pastors Ronald Davidson and Ian Fennell will officiate. Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, with prayer at 5:30 PM by Pastor Ian Fennell. Family and friends may also visit at the church on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com