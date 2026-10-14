Anne Elaine Gasienica, age 95, of Friendship, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Arborview Court Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loving family following a long battle with dementia.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in Friendship. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m . until the time of Mass at church on Friday.



Anne was born July 25, 1931, in Friendship, Wisconsin, to Edward and Emma (Frolik) Viktora. She attended school in Friendship and was valedictorian of her high school graduating class in 1949. She married Frank J. Gasienica on October 25, 1954. They were married for 52 years until Frank’s death in 2007. She worked for the ASCS office (now Farm Service Agency) until her marriage. She also served as the Town Clerk and Treasurer for the Township of Preston for 32 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She especially enjoyed her flowers, bird-watching, and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Gasienica (Gary Hetzel), and Janice (Jeff) Walters, her son, Laurence (Karen) Gasienica, three grandsons, Matthew (Lindie) Dehmlow, Garrett (Tiffany) Gasienica, and Travis Walters, and three great-grandsons, Waylon, Weston and Wattson Dehmlow.



She is also survived by three step-granddaughters, Rachel (Jason) Floyd, Maribeth (Steven) Perik, Jr. and Sarah (Jason) Schneider, four step-great-grandsons, Keagan Barrick, Thomas Floyd, Trenton Perik and Jaxon Perik, two step-grandsons, Nick (Marissa) Walters and Ross (Becky) Walters, and three step-great-grandsons, Elijah Walters, Tobias Walters and Colin Walters. She is also survived by many cousins, her good friend, Betty Dehmlow, and her childhood friends, Pat in California, and Marilyn in Arizona.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Frank, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family would like to thank all of the staff and special caregivers at Arborview Court Memory Care for their excellent and compassionate care for Anne during her time there. Special thanks to Amanda, Mandy, St. Croix Hospice Nurses Jennifer, Kim, Julie and Toni, and St. Croix Hospice Chaplains Kristina and Randy for all of the kindness and support they gave to Anne and her family during this difficult time. We are so grateful to everyone, and it will always be remembered.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.