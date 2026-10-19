On Sunday, October 11, 2026, a great man safely crossed home plate and was greeted by the ultimate umpire, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Glenn R. Frozene, age 100, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away at Rosebrooke Assisted Living in Adams, WI.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., with military honors, on Friday, October 30, 2026, at the South Burr Oak Methodist Church in Coloma, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will be provided following the service. Interment will be at South Burr Oak Cemetery at a later date.

Glenn was born on February 18, 1926, to John & Maisie (nee Dittburner) Frozene on their Sandy Valley Farm near Coloma, Wisconsin. Glenn was a life-long resident of Adams County, graduating in 1943 from Adams-Friendship High School, where he excelled academically. Glenn’s life was marked by his dedication to his family, his work, his community and his passions. He embodied a strong work ethic and dedicated service.

Glenn had a passion for farming which was evident to all who knew him, as he tirelessly worked the land with a sense of purpose and pride. Beyond the farming fields, Glenn became well known on the baseball field for his love, knowledge, and talent for the game. He excelled at playing shortstop and was a force with the bat. He would often remark, “I had to be a power hitter because I was not a fast runner.” His baseball dreams grew when in the spring of 1949 he was recruited to the Chicago White Sox minor league training camp. Later that year, Glenn was drafted into the Army, where he went through basic training with the 2nd Infantry Division in Fort Louis, Washington. It was there that, again, his baseball talent was noticed, and he was recruited to play for the 9th Infantry Regiment in the Army Sports Program. He was soon moved to the HQ 2nd Infantry Baseball Division baseball team. The highlight of Glenn’s Army career was being selected for the Fort Louis Warriors where they became the 6th, Army Champions. In doing so, his talents caught the eye of the New York baseball Giants who expressed interest in drafting him into the majors. Unfortunately, soon thereafter, Glenn suffered a serious seizure at his post and was diagnosed with epilepsy, resulting in being honorably discharged from the Army in 1950, and becoming a DAV life member.

Glenn returned to farming at Sandy Valley and continued to play baseball locally until he was 36 years old. On August 7, 1965, Glenn married Dorothy Podoll, and with that marriage he gained 6 stepchildren; 4 were still being raised at their Hickory View Farm. Together, with their combined acreage, Glenn and Dorothy continued to dairy farm. In 1966, they hosted Farm Progress Days, which brought nearly 100,000 visitors to their Hickory View site over three days. In 1978 they retired and moved to Friendship when the farm was purchased by son Larry and his wife Carol. Glenn and Dorothy continued to help with the farm for many years. Glenn also enjoyed many family campouts at the farm & Spring Bluff and becoming Arizona snowbirds taking in the Brewers’ spring training. Glenn was dedicated to serving his community. He was a member of the South Burr Oak United Methodist church since 1950, where he served as chairman of their Cemetery Association, as well as chairman and president of their church board for many years. He was a past President of the Adams County Farm Bureau and volunteered for many years at the Grand Marsh Corn ‘n Tater Festival. His other interests included deer hunting, bowling, and being an avid fan of Wisconsin’s Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. And, the New York (now San Francisco) Giants always remained special to him. He inspired his stepchildren and grandchildren to continue their education, believing that it opens many more life possibilities and independence. Glenn and Dorothy supported 4-H youth by donating showmanship trophies yearly, provided financial support when their hometown organized the A-F Angels baseball team, established a scholarship in their name for the A-F High School graduates, and just recently donated to the South Burr Oak building fund for their Sunday School room addition. Glenn also had a special place in his heart and gave generously to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital over the years.

Glenn treasured his family and friends. He cherished every visit, every phone call, every card and letter. And he is treasured in return for his legacy of wisdom, encouragement, work ethic, character, life lessons and generosity. He was grateful that he was granted these extra innings of life to reach the milestone of 100 years, culminating in a large family and friend gathering. Glenn was already making plans for his 101 st birthday celebration, which this time would include Prime Rib, his favorite. To the end, Glenn’s mind was still sharp and filled with stats, figures, dates, play by plays, and history. He particularly enjoyed quizzing “Alexa”, challenging her historic baseball knowledge. Plus, his sense of humor remained intact, quipping to a caregiver “had I known I was going to live this long, I would have bought this place when I moved in.” In his final days many family members were able to witness that he was at peace as he reflected with them things like: “We made a great team”; “I will be seeing Dorothy soon. I will tell her you said hi”; and… “Remember this isn’t goodbye, it’s I will see you later.” So, until later, remember his go-to send off, “Get lots of hits, lots of runs, and no errors!”

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, sisters Eva Skrine and Myrna Brendelson, brother-in-law Eugene Skrine Sr., nephew Eugene Skrine Jr., sons-in-law Glen Solchenberger and Vern Zink, granddaughters-in-law Maribeth Bruchs and Tracy Solchenberger, great grandson Brendon Wegner, great-great grandson Jordan Kamenick.

Glenn is survived by stepchildren Vel Solchenberger, Flora Mae Zink, Linda Roedl (Russ), Larry Podoll (Edie), Lenna Chaffee (Jerry) and Lori Roberts (Butch). He is further survived by grandchildren Cheri Weihert (Neil), Vicki Klein (Dan), Gene Solchenberger, Mark Solchenberger, Randy Bruchs (Susie), Michael Bruchs (Amy), Peggy Gaffney (Kim), Sheila Tyler (Lansing), Christina Podoll Ballweg (Ryan), Jaclyn Carter (Andy), Michelle Schlachter (Mike), Jennilee Podoll (Keith), Chris Roedl (Calsey), Nick Roedl, Matthew Chaffee (Steph), Jessica Chaffee, nephews Bruce Skrine (Jean) and Bobby Fredrick (Terri), niece Nancy Graf (George), niece-in-law Val Skrine. Further survived by 27 Great Grandchildren and 25 Great-Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rosebrooke Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or the University of Wisconsin Foundation’s Macular Degeneration Research Fund.