Wallene Jean Feldman

Wallene Jean Feldman, affectionately known to family and friends as Wally, of New Lisbon,

Wisconsin, passed away on July 11, 2026, at the age of 83, at Hospice Serenity House in

Tomah, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) and

dementia.

Wally was born on November 14, 1942, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Walter and Elaine Cauley

and was lovingly raised by her father, Winfield MacDonald. Walter Cauley was killed in an

car accident 6 months before Wallene was born. A few years later Elanie married Win

MacDonald.

On December 23, 1967, Wally married Ray Feldman at Bethany Lutheran Church in

Mauston, Wisconsin. Together they shared nearly 59 years of marriage, building a life

together, filled with friends, love, laughter, and a deep devotion to their family.

Wally graduated from Mauston High School in 1960, where she was a cheerleader and

developed the joyful, encouraging spirit that would remain a hallmark of her life. She went

on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin–Stevens

Point and began her teaching career at New Lisbon Elementary School. During her 35-plus

years in education, she inspired generations of students with her patience, kindness, and

love of learning.

Her greatest joy was her family. She treasured every opportunity to spend time with her

children and grandchildren and was their biggest fan. She faithfully attended countless

sporting events, concerts, and activities, always encouraging those she loved. Nothing

brought Wally greater joy than watching them grow, celebrating every milestone and

accomplishment along the way.

She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, playing bridge with her longtime Bridge

Club, and creating treasured memories on many family ski vacations through the years.

A devoted servant of her community, Wally served as a deacon at Bethany Lutheran Church

for several years, was a dedicated member of Bridge Club for more than 40 years, and

belonged to the Juneau County Retired Teachers Association. She served on Project 80,

helping make the community’s new hospital—now known as Mile Bluff Medical Center—a

reality through fundraising efforts and physician recruitment. Following her retirement, she

continued serving others by volunteering in the school district and at the Hess Memorial

Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.

Wally was known for her warm smile, kind heart, gentle spirit, and genuine interest in

everyone she met. She will be remembered not only for what she accomplished, but for the

way she made people feel—encouraged, welcomed, and deeply loved.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Feldman; her son, Londen (Angela) Feldman;

her daughter, Melanie (Jeffery Gray) Feldman-Gray; her sister, Arna MacDonald; her brother,

Winfield MacDonald; her grandchildren, David (Hailey) Feldman; Mitchell (Arianna) Gray;

Josh (Haileigh) Feldman; Gavin Gray; and Reece Gray; and her great-grandson, Londen

Feldman III.

She was preceded in death by her biological father, Walter Cauley; her father, Winfield

MacDonald; her mother, Elaine MacDonald; and her sister-in-law, Gretchen MacDonald.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff of Hospice Serenity

House for the loving care and comfort they provided Wally and her family. They would

additionally like to extend their deepest gratitude to all friends and relatives for the

overwhelming love and support shown through your phone calls, messages, and thoughtful

meals. Your kindness has brought us great comfort.

A visitation will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church (701 Grove Street, Mauston, WI) on

Tuesday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life

beginning at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will also be streamed on Bethany Lutheran’s

Facebook page for any who cannot attend in person. Cremation will take place following

the service, with a private interment of her ashes at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Wallene to Mile Bluff Medical

Center Foundation (1050 Division Street., Mauston, WI) or Bethany Lutheran Church.

“Do not fear the road ahead, for God walks with you. His hand will guide you, His strength

will sustain you, and His love will never leave you. Trust in Him, for He goes before you

every step of the way.” — Inspired by Deuteronomy 31:8