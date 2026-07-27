Margaret “Peggy” A. Dennison, age 78, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Mauston Methodist Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. Pastor Anita Genrich will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the church. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2026, at Easton Cemetery in the Town of Easton, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Peggy was born on December 29, 1947, to Gordon and Salome (Pretasky) Lenox. She graduated from West Salem High School and continued her education at Viterbo University, where she earned her undergraduate degree. She later received her master’s degree from Regent University and fulfilled a lifelong dream by earning her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Walden University at the age of 51, an accomplishment of which she was especially proud.

On May 18, 1985, Peggy married Scott L. Dennison at King Jesus Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Peggy dedicated her life to helping others. She owned and operated Inside Out Counseling & Diagnostic Services, with offices in Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Beaver Dam. She also served for seven years with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in New Lisbon, WI before feeling called by God to return to private practice in 2015, where she continued caring for others until her retirement.

Peggy had a passion for cooking. Scott would grow fresh fruits and vegetables, and Peggy delighted in preparing meals and preserving the harvest. She was a marvelous cook who was always searching for new recipes and ideas to share with family and friends.

Above all, Peggy’s greatest passion was her faith in Jesus Christ. She loved Him with all her heart and now has the joy of seeing Him face to face.

Peggy also found great joy in flowers, gardening, and encouraging those around her. She had a special gift for working with children and considered helping them to be the most rewarding part of her career as a psychologist. Her compassionate heart, steadfast faith, and genuine desire to uplift others left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Salome Lenox.

She is survived by her husband, Scott Dennison; her two sons, Jeffrey (Dawn) Noffke and Jared (Ivy) Noffke; ten grandchildren; her siblings, Gordon “Butch” Lenox, David Lenox, Steven Lenox, and

Diane Mary (Stuart) Burdick; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.