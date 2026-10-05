LaDonna Fay Crane age 92, of Camp Douglas, WI. died on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. LaDonna was the daughter of Arnold A. and Lottie M. (Steele) Schroeder and was born on December 9th, 1933, in the town of Orange on the family farm.

LaDonna was a 1951 graduate of the New Lisbon High School. She then continued her education in La Crosse at the County Normal, receiving a degree in Education. She would later teach at various schools in the Camp Douglas area. She was united in marriage to Robert Crane on July 28, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in New Lisbon. Robert and LaDonna later moved to Kenosha, then to Emerald, then to Tomah, and later settled back in Camp Douglas in 1994.

LaDonna enjoyed crocheting for enjoyment and to give for gifts. She also enjoyed playing cards, some of her favorites being canasta, dirty clubs, and euchre. She enjoyed flowers and gardening when she was able.

LaDonna is survived by her children, Debra (Daniel) Fosbinder of Appleton, Cynthia Coman of Tomah, and Darren (Becky) Crane of Camp Douglas. She is further survived by her siblings, Larry (Sharon) Schroeder of Janesville, Ross Schroeder of Mauston, Karen Lewandowski of Ossian, IN., her 18 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Sr., her son Robert Jr., a grandchild Melanie, a great grandchild Lydia and her siblings; Roger, Berdine, LaVerne, Arlene, Duane, Donald, Vivian and an infant brother Elmer.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hustler Museum (110 Omaha Street). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the Hustler Museum from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com