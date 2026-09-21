Jerry Lee “Chico” Costello Jr., age 59, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2026.

A celebration of life with military honors will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th, 2026 at his home, 1845 State Road 13, Friendship, WI.

Jerry was born on August 25, 1967, in El Paso, Texas. Following his graduation from Greenfield High School in Illinois, Jerry honorably served in the United States Army as a vehicle mechanic. Chico enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, and working on old cars. He especially loved his four beloved fur babies, Cash, Freya, Tazz, and Thor.

Chico was preceded in death by his grandparents, Christine Mary and Raymond Paul Costello, as well as many aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his Fiancée , Roxanne Kyburz; father, Jerry (Rebecca) Costello; siblings, John (Cindy) Costello, Karla Zander, Brandy Lee, and Johnny (Jayme) Law. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.