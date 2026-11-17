Leonard “Skip” Collins, age 75, passed away quietly on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, Skip was born on February 5, 1951, in Charleston, Mississippi. At the age of 5 they moved to Adams County, where he lived on a farm in the country with his parents Ronald and Opal Collins and his two brothers, Randy and Ronnie. He joined the United States Marine Corps in March 1969, where he served as a Forward Observer in Vietnam for two years. After separating from the Marines, he moved around a lot and had several different types of jobs. Skip spent 25 years working in construction and in his last 15 years before retirement Skip was an over-the-road truck driver. Skip was always on the move seeing the country and making new friends. He retired in Adams County and when his mom passed Skip bought a house in White Creek where he took care of his brother Ronnie.

Skip loved to ride his motorcycle and was elected as the chaplain for his chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He was a volunteer for Faith in Action and a member and trustee at White Creek Congregational Church. He will be truly missed by his brother Ronnie and many friends. In addition to his parents, Skip is preceded in death by his brother Randy Collins.