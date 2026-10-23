Ronald E. Brunner Jr., age 58, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

He was born on October 17, 1968 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald E. and Barbara (Olson) Brunner Sr. He grew up in the Elroy area and graduated from the Royall High School in 1987.

Ronald Jr. was united in marriage to Carla Downing on April 20, 1991 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy. They raised four lovely kids together in the Elroy area. He had fond memories of family trips in his youth to Alaska. So in 2016 he took the family on a memorable trip to Alaska where they too could experience the same joy he had from his childhood. Even after he always wanted to go back again. He was very proud of his family.

He was a distinguished Boy Scout and in 1987 became an Eagle Scout. He also became Scout Master for the Elroy Troop for a few years. He was involved with FFA all through his high school years. He attended UW Platteville for 2 years and then went to work for Brunner Manufacturing for several years. Ron was well known and liked in the local community, where he started his own computer repair and software design company. He had a talent for technology. He enjoyed singing karaoke and was known for singing “Brown Eyed Girl” and taking care of his honeybees in his spare time.

As the oldest, he led his siblings like most big brothers. He was protective, stubborn and occasionally showed his siblings how to get into mischief, something that continued, with some, well into adulthood. He was a good brother.

Survivors include his wife, Carla; children, Amanda (Tatjana Trommershauser), Christopher, Nicholas and Jacob; parents, Ronald and Barbara Brunner Sr.; siblings, Gerard, Terri (James) Stott, Timothy (Crystal) and Michael (Jodi) and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – 401 Mansion Street, Mauston, WI, with Father Todd Mlsna officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Mauston, with luncheon to follow in Reardon Hall.

A time of visitation will be on Friday, October 30th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy and on Saturday at the Church from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com