Robert Dean Brown, age 87, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, August 16th, 2026.

Robert was born July 6th, 1939 in Clifton, Wisconsin to Glenn and Virginia (Edgerton) Brown. Robert attended Rock Valley School, a one-room schoolhouse, and Mauston High School. At the age of seventeen, Robert enlisted in the Navy for three years where he studied electronics as a fire officer control technician aboard the destroyer USS Bristol DD857. Robert married Dawn (Krug) on the 26th of August 1961, and they were just a few days shy of celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Robert and Dawn ran a successful dairy and cropping enterprise for over 55 years with their son Curt joining the farming enterprise in 1982.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dawn; three children, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren: Lisa (Kim) Arthur, Kaylee (Jason Musca) Arthur, Judson, Angus; and Jamie Arthur; Curt (Tammy) Brown, Melissa (Bobby) Rommo, Charlie, Oliver, Milo; Matthew (Alex Peterson) Brown; Marcus Brown; and Mitchell Brown; Tracy (Jesse) Berndt, Theron Berndt, Rowan Berndt, and Paxtin Berndt; and brother, Ronald (Doris) Brown.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the HBPC team from the VA and the staff at Serenity House for their compassionate care and support.

A private graveside service will be held with a celebration of life planned for the spring.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.