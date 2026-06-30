Charles “Charlie” William Blackman, 81, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully from this life into the next at his home on June 27, surrounded by family.

Charlie was born December 18, 1944, in Forest Grove, Oregon to Everett Washington Blackman and Dorothy Mae (Russell) Blackman. As the son of a preacher, he spent his childhood in several communities throughout Washington, Illinois, and Wisconsin before graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Deloris Jean Scott, on September 21, 1968, at Lone Rock Baptist Church. Together they shared 57 years of marriage and raised three children.

Throughout his life, Charlie worked as a diesel mechanic, farmer, and over-the-road truck driver, a profession he loved. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of New Lisbon for nearly 60 years, serving as an usher, Awana game leader, bus driver, Junior Church storyteller and puppeteer.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris; children Carol (Christopher) Ayars of Disputanta, Virginia, Scott (Gloria) Blackman of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Marcy (Dan) Nitke of New Lisbon; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, with two more expected; brother Timothy (Marilyn) Blackman; sister Susie Sagert; sisters-in-law Helen (Ron) Leibl and Lois Scott; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend Robert (Koreen) Frisk, along with many other cherished friends he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; three brothers; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; one grandchild; and two nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl Street, New Lisbon. A second visitation will be held Friday, July 3, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of New Lisbon, 525 S. Washington Street, followed by a Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jim Appel will officiate. Nursery will be provided. Burial will follow at Town of Orange Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com