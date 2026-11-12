John “Jack” Peter Bischel, born September 27, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Roland Francis Bischel and Josephine O. Tandberg, passed away peacefully in his home on November 6, 2026.

Jack married the love of his life, Dianne Louise Brazeau, on October 1, 1960. Together, they began their family in Chippewa Falls before moving to Madison in 1964, where they built their life and raised their children.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army until the conclusion of the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received his degree from UW Eau Claire and went on to enjoy a lifelong career with the State of Wisconsin, where he remained employed until his retirement. He was also dedicated to serving his community and volunteering as a Boy Scout leader.

In his younger years, Jack was an amateur boxer, participating in Wisconsin’s Golden Gloves circuit during the 1950s. His involvement in the sport reflected his competitive spirit and determination.

Above all, Jack cherished his family. He especially loved being a grandfather and took great joy in the lives and accomplishments of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family was his greatest pride, and the memories and love he shared with them will remain forever.

Jack is survived by his sister, Sister Betty Bischel of Chicago; and his five sons: Richard of Poynette; Robert (Christine) of DeForest; Wayne (Amy) of Brookfield; Kenneth (Janine) of Oregon; and Scott of Wisconsin Rapids.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Stuart (Lauren) Bischel, Ashley (Jeff) Rudy, Adam Bischel (Kara Gullickson), Anna Bischel (Nate Benish), Bryce (Elisabeth) Bischel, and Casey Bischel; his great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Wynn, Bennett, Lawson, Adriana, Arlow, and Brinlee; and a great-grandson expected soon.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dianne; his son, John Peter Jr.; and his siblings Jim, Joan, Marion, and Carol.

Jack will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. His legacy lives on through the generations of family he loved so dearly.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, with the Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin, at a later date.