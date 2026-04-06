Thomas Charles Beversdorf, 80, of Town of Rome (Nekoosa), passed on April 3, 2026 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s Palliative Care after suffering a severe stroke. He passed quietly in the evening with his wife by his side.

Thomas was born on April 20, 1945 in Birnamwood, WI to Herbert Louis Beversdorf and Dorothy Annabelle Justmann. Being the only son in the family, Tom would often have been found shadowing his father at his car dealership or spending an afternoon on the golf course. While he would not pursue business like his father, he developed a keen sense of finance and leadership that would make him successful in his own career. He graduated from Birnamwood High School in 1963 and then continued his education by earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Physical Education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1967. Returning home, Tom proudly accepted his first teaching position as a Physical Education teacher at Adams-Friendship High School.

Tom was married to Elinor Wunderlich on August 19, 1967. Tom had met Elinor at a Lutheran Convention in Green Bay, WI and then attended college together. They raised three beautiful children, Matthew, Andy, and Laurel on the shores of Friendship Lake in Friendship, WI. Tom, known as “Pop” to his children, spent time playing sports with them—whether in the yard with wiffle ball and basketball or on the golf course. Through sports, he taught the value of practice, hard work, perseverance, and competition. Through poker, especially during the annual Christmas tournaments at his sister Jane’s home, he taught them to read people, think ahead, and balance risk with reward.

Tom instilled in his children a competitive spirit, an appreciation for athletics, and a deep love of games. He also taught them that life is best lived by working hard, providing for your family, and finding plenty of time for fun and games along the way. In this season of life, Tom was a young father, teacher, and athletic coach. But being as tenacious as he was, Tom decided to start on the path toward school leadership. He soon earned a Masters of Physical Education and his School Principal Administrator’s License from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tom dedicated much of his life to education and mentorship. He began as a Physical Education teacher at Adams-Friendship High School, where he taught for 11 years. During that time, he coached basketball, cross country, golf, and boys volleyball, leading teams to three volleyball championships and one golf championship. He later served as Assistant Principal at Adams-Friendship High School for 11 years, followed by 14 years as Middle School Principal. Known affectionately as “Mr. B,” Tom retired in 2003, leaving a lasting impact on students, staff, and the community.

Tom was married to Teresa Lynn Harvey on October 27, 1999. Tom and Terri met while both teaching at Adams-Friendship High School. Through this marriage, he gained three young stepchildren: Shane, Terra, and Shad, and together they shared many years of family and life. Tom made sure that connection, opportunity and adventure were at the center of each family outing—whether that might be a camping trip at a State Park, fishing on the Wisconsin River, or Goose hunting in Horicon. In this season of life, Tom was attending and actively supporting all of his children’s (and later grandchildren’s) volleyball games, dance recitals, poker tournaments, soccer matches, band performances, golf outings, and other activities. He was also keenly interested in everyone’s grades, income, and careers and was immensely proud that each member of his family was successful in their own way.

In his personal life, Tom continued to participate in community activities and pursue his hobbies. He and Terri served as Special Olympics basketball coaches and volleyball referees for many years. Tom’s passion for the sports and the outdoors led Terri and Tom to golf regularly at Lake Arrowhead, fish from their boat in Wisconsin waterways, and buy a camper-trailer that they used around the state. These moments were made even better when able to share them with children and grandchildren. As life’s end came, Tom continued to be a loyal Badgers, Brewers, and Packers fan. He was an avid Democrat and made his opinion known—including the final days he spent at Aspirus.

The family would like to openly thank all of the caretakers, doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who crossed paths with Tom, especially at Emplify Moundview Hospital in Friendship, WI and Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Your care made the last years and moments of Tom’s life comfortable for him and his family. Thank you.

Tom is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children, Matt (Rachael), Andy (Mariana), and Laurel (Nathan); his stepchildren, Shane (Beth), Terra (Dustin), and Shad (Amanda); and his 12 grandchildren, who were a special source of pride and joy in his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Louis Beversdorf and Dorothy Annabelle Justmann; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Joe Resch.

Thomas was cremated, and his remains will be interred in Big Flats, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church of Big Flats (886 Bighorn Ave, Hancock, WI) on Sunday, April 26 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a service at 12:00 PM. Inurnment will take place immediately following for those who wish to attend.

Family and friends are invited to gather later that afternoon, starting at 3:00 PM, at Moundview in Friendship, WI to share memories and celebrate Thomas’s life. Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.