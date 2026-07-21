Michael “Barny” A. Barnharst, age 74, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, passed away on July 9, 2026, in New Lisbon. He was the son of Allen and Mary Lou (Robinson) Barnharst and was born on February 20, 1952.

Mike grew up on a farm outside of New Lisbon with his 3 siblings. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1970.

On May 19, 1979, Mike married Colleen Dahl, and together they made a home just down from the farm where he had been raised. It was there that they raised their two children, Brooke and Darren. Although Mike and Colleen later divorced, the bond they shared through their children remained an important part of his life.

Mike devoted 30 years of service as an equipment operator for Volk Field in Camp Douglas. He was known as a man who could operate anything, but was most infamous for his abilities in the runway sweeper, which he liked to do the most. He was a member of the Fountain community and helped build the new Town of Fountain Town Hall in 2016.

Outside of work, Mike enjoyed the freedom of the open road and was an avid Harley rider who loved motorcycles in general. He also had a love for classic cars and anything with a motor. He loved to “tinker” with just about anything. He loved the idea of flying and planes in general. Mike also loved reading books, mostly about history. Mike loved his grand dogs Colbie, who passed away, and Gus. Mike was always ready to watch them when needed or just stop by and take them for a walk. But nothing compared to the pride he felt in his children and grandchildren. Whether it was a sporting event, a dance, or any other activity, Mike was always there filled with pride and the joy of watching them.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooke (James), of De Forest, Wisconsin; his son, Darren (Jen) Barnharst, of Mauston; his siblings, Linda (Stephen) Stapleton, of Ohio, Mark “Pep” (Cheryl) Barnharst, of Necedah, and Lisa (Tom) Blado, of New Lisbon; his grandchildren, Brix and Berklee; and his nieces and nephews, Justin Stapleton, Arinn (Andy) Chopra, Taylour Maggart, Wyatt Blado, Bailey Jo Blado, and Jason (Tania) Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2026, from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Following the visitation a graveside service will take place at the Zindorf Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com