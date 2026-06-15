Benjamin I. Bader, known to many as Ben, age 58, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on June 9, 2026, in Watersmeet, MI. He was the son of Floyd and Alice Bader and he was born on October 29, 1967, in Rockford, Illinois, and lived a life marked by love, service, hard work, and devotion to the people around him.

Ben grew up with a strong sense of family and responsibility, qualities that remained with him throughout his life. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1986, and soon after, he answered the call to serve his country by joining the United States Marine Corps in January of 1987. He served honorably for eight years, including four years on active duty. His time in the Marine Corps reflected the discipline, commitment, and quiet strength that those who knew him came to admire.

Following his military service, Ben built a life centered on hard work and dedication. He worked for the AmericInn in Mauston as the manager for the last eight years, where he was respected for his dependable nature and steady presence. He took pride in his work and truly enjoyed being busy and useful. Those who knew Ben understood that he found purpose in doing his best and in being someone others could count on.

Ben enjoyed fishing in his younger years, and he also liked watching television and spending time in familiar, comfortable routines. He appreciated the simple things in life and found joy in moments that many might overlook.

He is survived by his siblings, Tina (Larry) Moore of New Lisbon, Brenda (Jim) Anderson of Hartford, Cheryl (Carl) Leis of Wilton, Raymond Bader of Janesville, Teresa Thompson of Tomah, Heather (Paul) Brownell of Watersmeet, Michigan, and Amy Good of Mauston. He is also survived by special nieces and nephews, Emma (Dakota) Bryant of Mauston, Jassen Bryant Jr. of Mauston, many other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends and a special friend, Todd Burbey.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Alice, and by his sister, Pam Davis.

Ben will be remembered for his loving heart, his selfless spirit, and the steady way he lived his life. He touched the lives of those around him through his kindness, his work ethic, and his devotion to family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2026, at 11:00A.M. at the Church of the Nazarene (975 Nazarene Dr.) in Mauston, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, at the church from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. The family requests that everyone wear blue in honor of Ben. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com