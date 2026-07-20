Irene Arciuch, age 87, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Irene was born on February 27, 1939, in Gda?sk, Poland, to Franciszek and Joanna (Jusiewicz) Bankowski. On May 16, 1964, she married Chester Arciuch, in Chicago, Illinois. Together they made their home in Northbrook, Illinois, before moving to Adams in 1995. Irene found great joy in tending her garden and preparing delicious meals for her family. She expressed her love through her cooking and treasured every opportunity to gather with those she loved most.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Arciuch; her son, Chester F. Arciuch; and her parents, Franciszek and Joanna Bankowski.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Arciuch (Leach) of Adams, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, Casey (Ryan) Olsen of Portland, Oregon, Cody Leach (Heather Rhinehart) of Adams, Wisconsin, Alex (Sheri) Arciuch of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Andrew (Caitlin) Arciuch of Carol Stream, Illinois; and her great-grandchildren, Aubrie Martinez-Leach of Adams, Wisconsin, Abraham Arciuch of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Luke Olsen of Portland, Oregon.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.