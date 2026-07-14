Robin L. Anderson, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2026.



No services are planned at this time.



Robin owned and operated the Camelot Motel for many years. She later worked for Ideal Uniforms in Rockford, Illinois, where she remained until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Ladies and was a gifted quilter and knitter. Robin loved animals, especially her cherished Shih Tzu, Baby Girl, who faithfully remained by her side until the very end.



Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Ellsworth; her son, Michael Anderson; her parents; one brother; and one sister.



She is survived by her son, Donn (Amy) Anderson; one sister; three granddaughters, Emilee (Jake) Stier, Allysa Anderson, and Tianna Cornell; three grandsons, Nathen (Emma) Anderson, Cachus George, and Boston Shaw; and one great-grandson, Kingston.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.