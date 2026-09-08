Marcia Anne Adams, age 87, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

Marcia was born on February 28, 1939, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of George and Florence (Hilmes) Wayman. Her father was a minister, and the family later moved to Fremont, Ohio, where she was raised. Marcia started dating the love of her life, Kenneth John Adams during their freshman year. After their junior year of high school Marcia’s family moved to Milwaukee. Marcia went back and graduated with her class in 1957. After she graduated from high school she worked for Allis Chalmers as a private secretary for four years, demonstrating the same diligence and grace that would mark her entire life.

Marcia was united in marriage to Ken on June 22, 1958, at Hope Evangelical Reformed Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Following Ken’s graduation with his bachelor’s degree in 1961, the couple moved to New Lisbon, Wisconsin, where they made their home for the rest of their lives together. Their marriage was blessed with love, devotion, and a shared commitment to family, faith, and community.

In New Lisbon, Marcia worked as a reporter for the Times Argus Newspaper and later for the Juneau County Star Times. She had a gift for words and an ability to connect with people through her writing. Her work reflected her thoughtful nature and her interest in the life of her community. Marcia was known as a woman who was dependable, kind, and deeply engaged in the world around her.

Marcia was very active in Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon throughout her life. She served faithfully in the Martha Circle, as Sunday School music director and teacher, in Bible School, as the writer of the Bethany Beacon newsletter was a member of the church choir and as a member of the church council. Her faith was central to who she was, and she lived it out with quiet strength, generosity, and devotion. She was also active in the broader community, where she sang in the Chora Belles Choir, served on the library board, helped organize the Farmers Appreciation Banquet, started the Campfire Girls program that later became the Girl Scouts, and worked on the Relay for Life. In recognition of her many contributions, she was honored as Citizen of the Year in 1976.

Marcia was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an excellent cook and baker, and her home was a place of warmth and welcome for family and friends alike. While Ken coached basketball, she faithfully washed all the team uniforms, always supporting him and the players with a spirit of service and care. She enjoyed the Quilting Club, the 500 card club with friends, and riding motorcycles with Ken and their friends. These simple joys, shared with the people she loved, brought her much happiness over the years.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; her three daughters, Tamara (Leslie) Steffeck of Suring, Christina (Mark) Toelle of New Lisbon, and Andrea (Craig) Smith of Pewaukee; her sisters, Gwen Tushaus of Brookfield and Lenore “Joy” (James) Wade of Menasha; her brother, Timothy (Lorraine) Wayman of Bayside; her grandchildren, Joshua (Shyann) Steffeck, Alicia (Nick) Wyss, Jordan (Lukas) Fleming, Morgan (Trever) Reichhoff, Mitchell Smith, Maxwell Smith, step-grandchildren, Mason Toelle, Marshal (Marissa) Toelle, and Isabel Toelle; and her great-grandchildren, Kori, Emersyn, Lucie, Lilley, Brantley, Kyler, Kamden, Kooper, step great-grandchildren, Brogan, Kendall, Madelyn, and Casyn. She is further survived by her Godchildren, Rebekah Bailey, Kimberly (Seeger) Langlais, Jasmine (Malouff) Benson and Nathaniel Wayman.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, Mark Kenneth Adams, in 1964, her brother-in-law Donald Tushaus, and her great-grandson Oliver Fleming. Her life was a beautiful reflection of love, faith, and faithful service, and she will be remembered with deep affection by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crest View Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Marcia.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 618 W. River Street, New Lisbon, Wisconsin, with Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday at Bethany Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in New Lisbon City Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow back at the church. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com