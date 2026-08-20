After a lifetime of tending his family’s land, Dale Abbas, surrendered his stewardship on August 19,2026, passing peacefully at the age of 89. Dale was born in 1936 in the town of Orange to George and Dorothy Abbas, becoming the eldest of 5 children. He was raised in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, in a small farming community with his extended family next door. After graduating high school, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army serving 3 years in Panama. Upon his return to the states, he found himself in Rockford, Illinois, where the National Lock Company offered him a paid position as a tool & dye apprenticeship. He was skilled at working with his hands and crunching numbers. He used his craft until he retired from Ohio Medical Products in Madison, Wisconsin. He then returned to the family farm and became its primary caretaker for his remaining years.

He met and married Michaelene Abbas (nee Anastasi) in 1963, and together they had two children-Lisa and Todd Abbas. While the union ended, Dale remained in his children’s lives, raising his son during his high school years. Todd would precede Dale in death in 2002.

Dale’s siblings have also preceded him in death: Elaine Anderson (Leonard), Dianne Raveling (Ray), Vern Abbas, and Maureen Jacox (Albert). Dale is survived by his daughter, Lisa Abbas of Rockford, Illinois, and his two grandchildren, Olivia Goral and Zane Hathaway. He is loved and remembered by many nieces and nephews whom he kept in contact with throughout his life. He has left the guardianship of the family land to them. He is also remembered by his special friend Jeanette Johnson.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Close to Home in Tomah, Wisconsin, who provided Dale with the care, vigilance, and the family he needed in the last many months of his journey. Danelle Godfrey and Barb Morrow were two of Dale’s favorites and terrific support for Lisa.

There will be a visitation at Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, on Monday, August 24, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. A private burial with Military Honors in the Camp Douglas Cemetery will follow. He will rest beside his son and amongst his family. A celebration of life will take place in Rockford, Illinois, at a time and place to be determined in the upcoming weeks. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com