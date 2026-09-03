Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Coroner Betty Nigh report a

fatal farm-related incident occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in

the Town of Viroqua.

Just before 12:30 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a

call from a farm located on Cherry Grove Road. The caller reported that

the farm owner was possibly trapped inside a grain bin.

While in the process of unloading shelled corn from the bin, the grain

had caked or ‘bridged,’ and the farmer entered the bin to help get the

grain flowing into the unloading auger when the collapse occurred,

trapping him beneath a large amount of grain.

The farmer, Raymond J. Ackman, age 74, was located and freed from

the grain after extensive rescue efforts but died at the scene.

My heart goes out to the Ackman family as they face this unimaginable

loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this

incredibly difficult time. I am truly humbled and deeply grateful for the

tremendous response from the many firefighters, emergency medical

responders, volunteers, concerned neighbors, friends, and partnering

agencies who came together during this incident. They worked tirelessly

and selflessly throughout the rescue effort, demonstrating the very best

of what it means to serve and support one another in a community.

While the outcome is heartbreaking, their efforts should never go

unnoticed. On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and the entire community, I

want to express my sincere appreciation to every person who

responded and helped in any way.

At the scene were the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Emergency

Medical Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Westby-

Christiana Fire Department, La Farge Fire Department, Vernon County

Emergency Management, Cashton Fire Department, Coon Valley Fire

Department, GundersenAIR, the Sheriff’s Office, and many other

volunteers.

The first unit arrived within five minutes of the call, and all units were

clear from the scene at 4:30 PM.