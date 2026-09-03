Viroqua Man Killed in Farm Accident
Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Coroner Betty Nigh report a
fatal farm-related incident occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in
the Town of Viroqua.
Just before 12:30 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a
call from a farm located on Cherry Grove Road. The caller reported that
the farm owner was possibly trapped inside a grain bin.
While in the process of unloading shelled corn from the bin, the grain
had caked or ‘bridged,’ and the farmer entered the bin to help get the
grain flowing into the unloading auger when the collapse occurred,
trapping him beneath a large amount of grain.
The farmer, Raymond J. Ackman, age 74, was located and freed from
the grain after extensive rescue efforts but died at the scene.
My heart goes out to the Ackman family as they face this unimaginable
loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this
incredibly difficult time. I am truly humbled and deeply grateful for the
tremendous response from the many firefighters, emergency medical
responders, volunteers, concerned neighbors, friends, and partnering
agencies who came together during this incident. They worked tirelessly
and selflessly throughout the rescue effort, demonstrating the very best
of what it means to serve and support one another in a community.
While the outcome is heartbreaking, their efforts should never go
unnoticed. On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and the entire community, I
want to express my sincere appreciation to every person who
responded and helped in any way.
At the scene were the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Emergency
Medical Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Westby-
Christiana Fire Department, La Farge Fire Department, Vernon County
Emergency Management, Cashton Fire Department, Coon Valley Fire
Department, GundersenAIR, the Sheriff’s Office, and many other
volunteers.
The first unit arrived within five minutes of the call, and all units were
clear from the scene at 4:30 PM.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2026 at 1:40 PM, and is filed under State News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.