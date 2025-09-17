SHERIFF ROY TORGERSON REPORTS THE FOLLOWING ONGOING ACTIVITIES FOR THE YEAR AND NARRATIVE EXCERPTS FROM THE WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 13, 2025.

9/7 A motorcycle versus deer crash occurred on Pisgah Road in the Town of Whitestown. The operator received minor injuries and was transported for further medical evaluation.

9/7 Dispatch received a call to 911 but were unable to make voice contact with the caller. A sheriff’s deputy and a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to the location of the call on US Highway 14 in the Town of Kickapoo. On arrival a male ran and a foot pursuit ensued. The male was eventually taken into custody and arrested for Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and was later transported to Crawford County for an active warrant.

9/7 A female was reported missing after failing to return to her home in the Town of Bergen after a planned outing in La Crosse. She was later located and assisted back home.

9/8 Deputies responded to a call involving online harassment. A female was later taken into custody and processed for Violate/Harassment Restraining Order and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

9/8 A deputy responded to North Silver Street in the Village of La Farge for a report of illegal substances left at a residence. A suspect left the scene before deputies arrived. Investigation is ongoing.

9/10 Deputies responded to a complaint regarding three trucks racing up and down US Highway 14 near Three Chimney Road in the Town of Viroqua. Citations for Racing on Highway and Reckless Driving – Endanger Safety were issued.

9/10 Two vehicles struck the same deer near the E3000 block of State Highway 56 in the Town of Harmony. No injuries were reported and it appeared both vehicles were still operational.

9/12 Sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check on Central Avenue in the Village of Coon Valley.

9/12 Sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence on Mango Lane in the Town of Kickapoo.

9/12 Deputies assisted a local school with possible violations involving vehicles passing illegally when the stop arms were out and children were exiting the bus.

9/12 A deputy responded to a residence on Court Street in the Village of Coon Valley for a civil matter.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 13 414 Animal Related Issues 30 999 Assisting Municipalities 28 1207 Crimes Against People 16 607 Crimes Against Property 8 481 Domestic Crimes 1 111 Fire Responses 22 1717 K9 Calls 1 48 Medical Responses 42 1391 Mental Health Cases 5 140 Missing Person Investigations 4 63 Public Talks 1 78 Safety Escorts 16 170 School Walk Throughs 14 380 Search and Rescues 0 13 Security Checks 98 4426 Serving Legal Documents 24 584 Suspicious Activity 20 640 Threat Investigations 2 57 Traffic Accidents 15 722 Traffic Related Investigations 103 4171 Vehicle Lockouts 5 233 Weapons Investigations 0 9 Unclassified Calls for Service 36 2063 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 544 22007 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 16 460

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM