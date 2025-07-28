7/20 A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to speak with a cyclist regarding a dark colored SUV that had driven unnecessarily close to a group of cyclists traveling on County Road SS. The incident was captured on a cyclist’s taillight video camera. Investigation is ongoing.

7/21 A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on US Highway 14 in the Town of Franklin after radar indicated a vehicle was traveling at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for speeding.

7/21 Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a residence on Pine Avenue in the City of Hillsboro after receiving a report of child abuse. The child was evaluated by EMS at the scene and released. The suspect was processed for Child Abuse-Recklessly Cause Harm, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Criminal Damage to Property and transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

7/22 A minor two-vehicle crash was reported to have occurred on County Road P in the Town of Clinton. Both vehicles were able to drive from the scene and reported no injuries.

7/22 Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received report of a horse with a halter running loose near the 5600 block of State Highway 82 in the Town of Franklin. The owner was located and the horse was returned.

7/22 A traffic stop was initiated in the 3300 block of State Highway 56 in the Town of Harmony for a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for speeding.

7/24 Theft of a package delivered to a residence on East Main Street in the Village of La Farge was reported. Investigation is ongoing.

7/25 Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Sterling after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. The incident did not rise to the level requiring an arrest and the persons were separated.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 6 346 Animal Related Issues 35 767 Assisting Municipalities 41 974 Crimes Against People 19 505 Crimes Against Property 12 376 Domestic Crimes 3 93 Fire Responses 25 1515 K9 Calls 1 40 Medical Responses 39 1092 Mental Health Cases 2 124 Missing Person Investigations 4 49 Public Talks 0 75 Safety Escorts 9 132 School Walk Throughs 0 315 Search and Rescues 1 8 Security Checks 99 3664 Serving Legal Documents 15 472 Suspicious Activity 26 495 Threat Investigations 0 43 Traffic Accidents 22 597 Traffic Related Investigations 115 3503 Vehicle Lockouts 10 194 Weapons Investigations 0 8 Unclassified Calls for Service 57 1664 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 566 18112 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 12 376

