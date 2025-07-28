Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 7-20 Thru 7-27
7/20 A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to speak with a cyclist regarding a dark colored SUV that had driven unnecessarily close to a group of cyclists traveling on County Road SS. The incident was captured on a cyclist’s taillight video camera. Investigation is ongoing.
7/21 A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on US Highway 14 in the Town of Franklin after radar indicated a vehicle was traveling at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for speeding.
7/21 Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a residence on Pine Avenue in the City of Hillsboro after receiving a report of child abuse. The child was evaluated by EMS at the scene and released. The suspect was processed for Child Abuse-Recklessly Cause Harm, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Criminal Damage to Property and transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
7/22 A minor two-vehicle crash was reported to have occurred on County Road P in the Town of Clinton. Both vehicles were able to drive from the scene and reported no injuries.
7/22 Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received report of a horse with a halter running loose near the 5600 block of State Highway 82 in the Town of Franklin. The owner was located and the horse was returned.
7/22 A traffic stop was initiated in the 3300 block of State Highway 56 in the Town of Harmony for a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for speeding.
7/24 Theft of a package delivered to a residence on East Main Street in the Village of La Farge was reported. Investigation is ongoing.
7/25 Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Sterling after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. The incident did not rise to the level requiring an arrest and the persons were separated.
|
Call Type
|
This Week
|
2025 Year to Date
|
Alarm Responses
|
6
|
346
|
Animal Related Issues
|
35
|
767
|
Assisting Municipalities
|
41
|
974
|
Crimes Against People
|
19
|
505
|
Crimes Against Property
|
12
|
376
|
Domestic Crimes
|
3
|
93
|
Fire Responses
|
25
|
1515
|
K9 Calls
|
1
|
40
|
Medical Responses
|
39
|
1092
|
Mental Health Cases
|
2
|
124
|
Missing Person Investigations
|
4
|
49
|
Public Talks
|
0
|
75
|
Safety Escorts
|
9
|
132
|
School Walk Throughs
|
0
|
315
|
Search and Rescues
|
1
|
8
|
Security Checks
|
99
|
3664
|
Serving Legal Documents
|
15
|
472
|
Suspicious Activity
|
26
|
495
|
Threat Investigations
|
0
|
43
|
Traffic Accidents
|
22
|
597
|
Traffic Related Investigations
|
115
|
3503
|
Vehicle Lockouts
|
10
|
194
|
Weapons Investigations
|
0
|
8
|
Unclassified Calls for Service
|
57
|
1664
|
TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE
|
566
|
18112
|
COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS
|
12
|
376
IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM
