7/20    A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to speak with a cyclist regarding a dark colored SUV that had driven unnecessarily close to a group of cyclists traveling on County Road SS.  The incident was captured on a cyclist’s taillight video camera. Investigation is ongoing.

7/21    A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on US Highway 14 in the Town of Franklin after radar indicated a vehicle was traveling at 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for speeding.

7/21    Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Hillsboro Police Department responded to a residence on Pine Avenue in the City of Hillsboro after receiving a report of child abuse. The child was evaluated by EMS at the scene and released. The suspect was processed for Child Abuse-Recklessly Cause Harm, Strangulation and Suffocation, and Criminal Damage to Property and transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

7/22    A minor two-vehicle crash was reported to have occurred on County Road P in the Town of Clinton. Both vehicles were able to drive from the scene and reported no injuries.

7/22    Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received report of a horse with a halter running loose near the 5600 block of State Highway 82 in the Town of Franklin. The owner was located and the horse was returned.

7/22    A traffic stop was initiated in the 3300 block of State Highway 56 in the Town of Harmony for a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for speeding.

7/24    Theft of a package delivered to a residence on East Main Street in the Village of La Farge was reported. Investigation is ongoing.

7/25    Deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Sterling after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.  The incident did not rise to the level requiring an arrest and the persons were separated. 

 

Call Type

This Week

2025 Year to Date

Alarm Responses

6

346

Animal Related Issues

35

767

Assisting Municipalities

41

974

Crimes Against People

19

505

Crimes Against Property

12

376

Domestic Crimes

3

93

Fire Responses

25

1515

K9 Calls

1

40

Medical Responses

39

1092

Mental Health Cases

2

124

Missing Person Investigations

4

49

Public Talks

0

75

Safety Escorts

9

132

School Walk Throughs

0

315

Search and Rescues

1

8

Security Checks

99

3664

Serving Legal Documents

15

472

Suspicious Activity

26

495

Threat Investigations

0

43

Traffic Accidents

22

597

Traffic Related Investigations

115

3503

Vehicle Lockouts

10

194

Weapons Investigations

0

8

Unclassified Calls for Service

57

1664

TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE

566

18112

COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS

12

376

 

 

