7/13     Deputies responded to a call regarding the report of a passenger in a vehicle

pointing a gun at a motorist on US Highway 14 near Three Chimney Road.  The vehicle was

stopped, and the driver and passenger were issued citations for Disorderly Conduct.

 

7/14    Dispatch received a call about suspicious activity in the Town of Sterling.  The caller stated a person drove up to their shed and then took off.  The caller identified the person as a male with medium build wearing a black hat that covered most of his face.  It was reported others in the area have also noticed a male walking around.  A deputy responded and checked out the area but did not locate anyone suspicious.

 

7/15    A deputy responded to a call regarding an individual sleeping in a driveway on South Creek Road in the Town of Genoa.  The individual was located walking with her dogs a short time later.  She was provided with a ride back to her residence.

 

7/16    A downed tree blocked both lanes of traffic on County Road F in the Town of Forest.  Highway Department personnel were called, and the tree was removed from the roadway.

 

7/17    The sheriff’s office received a call about unauthorized entry into an unlocked home in the Town of Viroqua.  The owner stated they had been away from home most of the day and when they returned about five hundred dollars missing from inside the residence. The call remains under active investigation and anyone with information, or whom may have experienced a similar situation are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

7/18    Dispatch was notified of a vehicle that was swerving into oncoming traffic heading northbound out of Soldiers Grove. A deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near on West Kickapoo Street in the Town of Kickapoo and the driver also received a warning for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

7/19    A deputy was sent to speak with campers at Blackhawk Park after report of a disturbance there. The campers were notified of quiet hours within the campground and apologized.

 

Call Type

This Week

2025 Year to Date

Alarm Responses

13

340

Animal Related Issues

43

732

Assisting Municipalities

36

933

Crimes Against People

23

486

Crimes Against Property

14

364

Domestic Crimes

5

90

Fire Responses

51

1490

K9 Calls

1

39

Medical Responses

30

1053

Mental Health Cases

4

122

Missing Person Investigations

1

45

Public Talks

1

75

Safety Escorts

1

123

School Walk Throughs

0

315

Search and Rescues

0

7

Security Checks

93

3565

Serving Legal Documents

17

457

Suspicious Activity

14

469

Threat Investigations

3

43

Traffic Accidents

16

575

Traffic Related Investigations

106

3388

Vehicle Lockouts

6

184

Weapons Investigations

1

8

Unclassified Calls for Service

71

1607

TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE

585

17546

COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS

9

364

 

 

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM 

 