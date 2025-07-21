Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 7-13 thru 7-20
7/13 Deputies responded to a call regarding the report of a passenger in a vehicle
pointing a gun at a motorist on US Highway 14 near Three Chimney Road. The vehicle was
stopped, and the driver and passenger were issued citations for Disorderly Conduct.
7/14 Dispatch received a call about suspicious activity in the Town of Sterling. The caller stated a person drove up to their shed and then took off. The caller identified the person as a male with medium build wearing a black hat that covered most of his face. It was reported others in the area have also noticed a male walking around. A deputy responded and checked out the area but did not locate anyone suspicious.
7/15 A deputy responded to a call regarding an individual sleeping in a driveway on South Creek Road in the Town of Genoa. The individual was located walking with her dogs a short time later. She was provided with a ride back to her residence.
7/16 A downed tree blocked both lanes of traffic on County Road F in the Town of Forest. Highway Department personnel were called, and the tree was removed from the roadway.
7/17 The sheriff’s office received a call about unauthorized entry into an unlocked home in the Town of Viroqua. The owner stated they had been away from home most of the day and when they returned about five hundred dollars missing from inside the residence. The call remains under active investigation and anyone with information, or whom may have experienced a similar situation are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.
7/18 Dispatch was notified of a vehicle that was swerving into oncoming traffic heading northbound out of Soldiers Grove. A deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near on West Kickapoo Street in the Town of Kickapoo and the driver also received a warning for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.
7/19 A deputy was sent to speak with campers at Blackhawk Park after report of a disturbance there. The campers were notified of quiet hours within the campground and apologized.
|
Call Type
|
This Week
|
2025 Year to Date
|
Alarm Responses
|
13
|
340
|
Animal Related Issues
|
43
|
732
|
Assisting Municipalities
|
36
|
933
|
Crimes Against People
|
23
|
486
|
Crimes Against Property
|
14
|
364
|
Domestic Crimes
|
5
|
90
|
Fire Responses
|
51
|
1490
|
K9 Calls
|
1
|
39
|
Medical Responses
|
30
|
1053
|
Mental Health Cases
|
4
|
122
|
Missing Person Investigations
|
1
|
45
|
Public Talks
|
1
|
75
|
Safety Escorts
|
1
|
123
|
School Walk Throughs
|
0
|
315
|
Search and Rescues
|
0
|
7
|
Security Checks
|
93
|
3565
|
Serving Legal Documents
|
17
|
457
|
Suspicious Activity
|
14
|
469
|
Threat Investigations
|
3
|
43
|
Traffic Accidents
|
16
|
575
|
Traffic Related Investigations
|
106
|
3388
|
Vehicle Lockouts
|
6
|
184
|
Weapons Investigations
|
1
|
8
|
Unclassified Calls for Service
|
71
|
1607
|
TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE
|
585
|
17546
|
COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS
|
9
|
364
IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM
