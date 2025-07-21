7/13 Deputies responded to a call regarding the report of a passenger in a vehicle

pointing a gun at a motorist on US Highway 14 near Three Chimney Road. The vehicle was

stopped, and the driver and passenger were issued citations for Disorderly Conduct.

7/14 Dispatch received a call about suspicious activity in the Town of Sterling. The caller stated a person drove up to their shed and then took off. The caller identified the person as a male with medium build wearing a black hat that covered most of his face. It was reported others in the area have also noticed a male walking around. A deputy responded and checked out the area but did not locate anyone suspicious.

7/15 A deputy responded to a call regarding an individual sleeping in a driveway on South Creek Road in the Town of Genoa. The individual was located walking with her dogs a short time later. She was provided with a ride back to her residence.

7/16 A downed tree blocked both lanes of traffic on County Road F in the Town of Forest. Highway Department personnel were called, and the tree was removed from the roadway.

7/17 The sheriff’s office received a call about unauthorized entry into an unlocked home in the Town of Viroqua. The owner stated they had been away from home most of the day and when they returned about five hundred dollars missing from inside the residence. The call remains under active investigation and anyone with information, or whom may have experienced a similar situation are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

7/18 Dispatch was notified of a vehicle that was swerving into oncoming traffic heading northbound out of Soldiers Grove. A deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near on West Kickapoo Street in the Town of Kickapoo and the driver also received a warning for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

7/19 A deputy was sent to speak with campers at Blackhawk Park after report of a disturbance there. The campers were notified of quiet hours within the campground and apologized.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 13 340 Animal Related Issues 43 732 Assisting Municipalities 36 933 Crimes Against People 23 486 Crimes Against Property 14 364 Domestic Crimes 5 90 Fire Responses 51 1490 K9 Calls 1 39 Medical Responses 30 1053 Mental Health Cases 4 122 Missing Person Investigations 1 45 Public Talks 1 75 Safety Escorts 1 123 School Walk Throughs 0 315 Search and Rescues 0 7 Security Checks 93 3565 Serving Legal Documents 17 457 Suspicious Activity 14 469 Threat Investigations 3 43 Traffic Accidents 16 575 Traffic Related Investigations 106 3388 Vehicle Lockouts 6 184 Weapons Investigations 1 8 Unclassified Calls for Service 71 1607 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 585 17546 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 9 364

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM