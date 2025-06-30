6/22 A Vernon County sheriff’s deputy and officers with the Kickapoo Valley Reserve responded to a business on State Highway 131 in the Village of Ontario for report of a male party swinging a canoe paddle at other patrons. The individual was processed for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and taken to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

6/22 Damage to a skid steer located on Thorson Lane was reported to a deputy. Upon investigation, it appeared a stray bullet pierced the glass on the skid steer cab and traveled into the cab causing some damage. No possible suspects were identified.

6/23 Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Wheatland for report of an individual in possession of a firearm reportedly making suicidal statements. Deputies were able to safely retrieve the firearm from the individual. The individual was transported to an area hospital.

6/23 A tree fell onto a car on High Avenue in Hillsboro causing temporary road blockage. The Hillsboro Fire Department assisted on scene with removing the tree and cleaning up the roadway. No one was injured.

6/24 A driver called to report they were involved in a car versus deer collision on US Highway 14 near East Smith Road in the Town of Viroqua. The driver reported no injuries, and their car was still functional. The driver was able to continue on their way.

6/24 Dispatch received a call about a lost hound dog in the Town of Liberty near Reed Drive. The caller reported the dog named Bella was beige in color and was wearing a black and a red collar.

6/24 A turtle was safely removed from the roadway on East Main Street in La Farge.

6/25 A deputy responded to a report of a semi that had failed to stop at an intersection before going off the road and into a cornfield near County Road F and County Road WW in the Town of Hillsboro. The road was shut down for a short time while the semi was towed from the field.

6/25 Deputies responded to a call about a car that had crashed along a driveway on the 200 Block of East Main Street in the Village of La Farge. It was reported the car was in the culvert and may have struck a tree. The deputy noted signs of impairment, and the driver was taken to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and processed for Operating While Under the Influence-3rd Offense.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 18 298 Animal Related Issues 39 613 Assisting Municipalities 53 824 Crimes Against People 26 428 Crimes Against Property 12 316 Domestic Crimes 5 79 Fire Responses 40 1387 K9 Calls 0 37 Medical Responses 38 946 Mental Health Cases 11 110 Missing Person Investigations 3 39 Public Talks 4 62 Safety Escorts 6 109 School Walk Throughs 3 313 Search and Rescues 0 4 Security Checks 138 3213 Serving Legal Documents 9 418 Suspicious Activity 15 414 Threat Investigations 0 39 Traffic Accidents 18 524 Traffic Related Investigations 133 3042 Vehicle Lockouts 13 166 Weapons Investigations 1 5 Unclassified Calls for Service 62 1409 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 675 15739 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 23 336

