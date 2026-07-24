Protests in Madison Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by police.

Protesters interrupted a Madison police news conference Thursday, demanding accountability after an officer shot and killed a man the day before. Police Chief John Patterson was cut off as demonstrators criticized city officials and the investigative process. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation into the shooting and says it will turn its findings over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. Community members have identified the man killed as 38-year-old Corey Ruiz and say he was homeless.

Protestors marched downtown Madison Thursday, calling for justice for the man shot by officers in the middle of one of Madison’s busiest neighborhoods. Among those in the streets was Madison state representative and candidate for governor Francesca Hong who says the state cannot protect a system that continues to reign harm and terror. Madison police say the man pulled a knife and injured an officer during a scuffle. Four officers are on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.