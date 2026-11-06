Public Health Sauk County, in partnership with the Wisconsin

Department of Health Services, has confirmed 10 cases of measles in Sauk County

residents. The cases are linked to a laboratory confirmed case in another Wisconsin

County.

All confirmed and suspected cases identified so far have been among people who were not

vaccinated against measles. Known exposures have been limited to private gatherings,

and no public exposure locations have been identified at this time.

Public Health Sauk County is continuing to investigate the cases, identify people who have

been exposed, and notify them directly. People who are most at risk are those who are not

vaccinated or do not know their vaccination status. If you are unsure if you are vaccinated

against measles, contact your healthcare provider or check the Wisconsin Immunization

Registry.

Measles is easily spread through the air by an infected person coughing or sneezing. It can

stay in the air for up to 2 hours after a sick person has been in the room. It can cause

serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and can

sometimes be deadly. Data show that about 1 in 4 unvaccinated people who contract

measles in the United States likely would require hospitalization.

2

Symptoms typically develop 10 to 12 days after exposure but can occur anywhere from 7 to

21 days after exposure. Symptoms may include:

• Runny nose

• High fever, sometimes greater than 104°F

• Tiredness

• Cough

• Red, watery eyes

• A red rash that typically begins at the hairline and spreads to the arms and legs

If you develop symptoms of measles, stay home. Do not go to work, school, shopping, or

use public transportation. Call your healthcare provider before going into the clinic.

The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles is to get vaccinated.

2 doses of the MMR vaccine are needed for full protection.

For more information on measles including additional confirmed cases and the MMR

vaccine, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Measles webpage at

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/measles.htm

To learn more about what immunizations are recommended based on age, visit the

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Recommended Vaccination Schedules for

Wisconsinites webpage: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/recommended-

schedules.htm.

You can access the Wisconsin Immunization Registry online to look up your own

immunization record. If you are a parent or legal guardian, you also can look up your

children’s records. Visit https://www.dhfswir.org/PR/clientSearch.do?language=en to find

your vaccine record.

Public Health Sauk County offers routine immunizations by appointment only. Call 608-

355-3290 to set up your appointment. A parent or guardian’s written consent is required for

all children under 18 years.

Eligibility: Vaccines are free for children 18 years and younger who qualify for BadgerCare,

have no health insurance, and/or children who are Alaska Native or American Indian.

Vaccines are free for adults who have no health insurance, whose health insurance does

not cover immunizations, and/or adults who are Alaska Native or American Indian.