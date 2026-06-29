A Milwaukee man remains at large after police say he shot two people at a wedding reception in fight about meatballs. Police say during the reception on June 20th, 41-year-old Thomas Williams of Milwaukee was told by the bride’s cousin to stop eating meatballs with his hands and use a plate. That’s when Williams reportedly punched her in the face, which caused her brother-in-law to get involved. According to a criminal complaint, Williams shot them both. The woman was shot in the arm and leg, while the male victim was shot in the back of the neck. Both had to go to an area hospital for treatment.