A man in his 30s died after being shot by a Madison police officer during a struggle in the Marquette neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Madison Police Chief John Patterson.

Officers were dispatched before 1 p.m. for a report of a person allegedly stealing bicycles and checking parked vehicles. When officers located the man and attempted to contact him, he fled on a bicycle and went through backyards in an attempt to get away, Patterson said during a news conference.

Officers confronted the man again around Baldwin and Williamson streets around 1:30 p.m. The man either fell off or was taken off his bicycle by officers, which is still being investigated. A physical struggle ensued with officers in the middle of the street.

During the struggle, the man pulled out a large fixed blade knife and an officer was injured. A Taser was deployed but was unsuccessful, Patterson said.

The officer injured by the knife fired his gun at the man, Patterson said. The shooting was reported at 1:35 p.m. A second officer was also injured, though it’s not clear how that occurred but is not thought to be by the knife.

Officers at the scene attempted life-saving measures, Patterson said. Four officers were involved in the incident, but only one officer fired his weapon, according to Patterson. The officer who fired the weapon is a veteran officer, Patterson said. He said that officer was treated for his injuries.

All involved officers will be placed on administrative leave. The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation.