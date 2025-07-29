As residents and summer visitors alike enjoy Wisconsin’s trails and backroads, state officials remind utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders to focus on safe operation – starting with the simple step of wearing a seatbelt.

So far in 2025, there have been 25 fatal UTV/ATV crashes in Wisconsin. Only four of those individuals were confirmed to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, with one investigation still pending. UTVs have also been involved in the majority of fatal ATV/UTV incidents this year – accounting for 84% of all fatalities.

“UTVs are designed with key safety features, like roll cages and seatbelts, that are there to protect riders in the event of a crash or rollover,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, Wisconsin DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. “But those features can only help if they’re used.”

Unlike traditional ATVs, UTVs are equipped with seatbelts for all passengers. Proper use of seatbelts significantly reduces the risk of being ejected during a crash, a leading cause of serious injury or death in off-road vehicle accidents. But that’s not all – it’s the law. In Wisconsin, all UTV passengers are required to wear a seatbelt.

“While these numbers are concerning, they also highlight a clear opportunity for prevention,” said Holsclaw. “Wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe while riding.”

Officials also remind parents and guardians that Wisconsin law restricts youth UTV use. Operators must be at least 16 to operate a full-size UTV in public areas. ATV/UTV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and at least 12 years of age must complete a DNR-approved safety course.

Learn more about ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin, including how to sign up for a safety class on the DNR’s ATV/UTV webpage.