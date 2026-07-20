The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing a public health alert for Beef Grillers raw beef patties produced by Gunderson Food Service in Mondovi. This alert is due to product being misbranded and containing an undeclared allergen.

The aforementioned product contains milk, a known food allergen which was not declared on the product’s label. The product was sold frozen at Gunderson Food Service’s establishment in Mondovi on or before July 16, 2026.

DATCP is issuing this public health alert to ensure consumers with an allergy to milk are aware that this product should not be consumed. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness or allergic reactions should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this public health alert can contact Jon Seipel, Gunderson Food Service, at (715) 926-4903.