The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

(DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the position

of 78th Alice in Dairyland through January 31, 2025.

As one of the most widely recognized marketing communications professionals in Wisconsin

agriculture, Alice in Dairyland travels extensively, promoting Wisconsin’s agricultural

industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position,

Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson; cultivates relationships with television,

radio, and print media outlets throughout the state; writes and delivers speeches at events; and

uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include

developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking

with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of

Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural

audiences.

“The Alice in Dairyland program may have started as a beauty pageant following World War

II, but the role is now about so much more than wearing a tiara—it’s about being a voice for

Wisconsin’s agriculture, sharing the stories of our agriculturalists, and inspiring the next

generation to continue the legacy,” said 77th Alice in Dairyland Halei Heinzel. “I am excited

to work with the top candidates throughout the next several months as we lead up to the 78th

Alice in Dairyland Finals.”

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, public speaking

experience, and at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications,

marketing, education, or public relations. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents,

and at least 21 years old.

This one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 7, 2025. The chosen candidate will

travel solo extensively throughout the state and be required to have weekly in-person office

time at DATCP’s Madison office. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and

includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave, and use of a vehicle while on official business.

Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month

and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, and contact information

for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov by 4:30 p.m. on January 31,

2025. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

Qualified applicants will participate in a preliminary interview on February 22, 2025, at

DATCP’s Madison office or via Microsoft Teams. The resulting Top Candidates will be

required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 7-8, 2025, and

the three-day final interview process May 15-17, 2025, in Crawford County.

Questions about the position or application process can be directed to

DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program,

visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook and Instagram.

###

