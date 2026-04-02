Lottery retailer sells its second $100,000 winning ticket

Who doesn’t love a game where the player matches 0 out of 11 and wins $100,000? A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at the Eastside BP on 2407 Hwy 14 E in Richland Center for the Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Midday drawing. The winning ticket matched 0 out of 11 numbers.

All or Nothing players can win the $100,000 top prize by matching 0 out of 11 numbers or by matching 11 out of 11 numbers. Including the Eastside BP win, three of the four All or Nothing top prize winners in 2026 have matched 0 out of 11 numbers.

For Eastside BP, it is the second time in recent years the store has sold a $100,000 winning ticket. Previously, the Lottery retailer sold a winning $100,000 scratch ticket.

Angela, the District Manager of Eastside BP said, “This is crazy. Half the fun now is trying to figure out who we might’ve sold that winning ticket to.”

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery’s mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize are 1:352,716. Tickets are $2 per drawing. Drawings are held seven days a week, twice daily. Tickets must be purchased before 1:30 p.m. for the Midday drawing and before 9:00 p.m. for the Evening drawing.