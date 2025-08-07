Woman Killed in Deer Accident
A 29-year-old woman from Baraboo was killed after a deer that had been hit by another vehicle going the opposite direction ended up in the woman’s direction, damaging her windshield and causing her to drive into a house in the Town of Greenfield Wednesday night.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s dispatch center was notified of a single-vehicle crash at around 8:35 p.m. Reports indicated that the vehicle was traveling west on Hwy 33 near the Hwy X intersection when it left the road and ultimately damaging a house.
Multiple sheriff’s deputies, along with Baraboo Fire and EMS, responded to the scene. The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. It was determined that a deer, struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 33, had entered the compartment of the woman’s vehicle, which was traveling westbound.
When the deer entered the woman’s vehicle, the woman sustained life-threatening injuries. The residence sustained damage, but no one was inside at the time of the crash.
The name of the deceased driver is pending notification of the family.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2025 at 10:32 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.