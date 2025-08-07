A 29-year-old woman from Baraboo was killed after a deer that had been hit by another vehicle going the opposite direction ended up in the woman’s direction, damaging her windshield and causing her to drive into a house in the Town of Greenfield Wednesday night.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s dispatch center was notified of a single-vehicle crash at around 8:35 p.m. Reports indicated that the vehicle was traveling west on Hwy 33 near the Hwy X intersection when it left the road and ultimately damaging a house.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies, along with Baraboo Fire and EMS, responded to the scene. The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. It was determined that a deer, struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 33, had entered the compartment of the woman’s vehicle, which was traveling westbound.

When the deer entered the woman’s vehicle, the woman sustained life-threatening injuries. The residence sustained damage, but no one was inside at the time of the crash.

The name of the deceased driver is pending notification of the family.