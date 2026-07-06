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The Village of Wonewoc is pleased to announce that it has been approved for two Wisconsin Department of Revenue Innovation Grants. The Village will receive $270,000 in unrestricted funds annually for five years and may spend the money on any activity or project approved by the Village Board. The first payment was sent to the Village at the end of June. Over the five-year life of the grant, the Village is set to receive approximately $1.3 million.



The grant funds will create opportunities to invest in critical infrastructure, strengthen public services, address existing financial obligations, and reduce costs for taxpayers. The Village expects to see a benefit from the grant funds and the underlying grant requirements.



The Innovation Grant program is designed to promote government efficiency through collaboration. To qualify, eligible public entities were required to enter into service-transfer agreements with public or private entities. Although the Village entered into its Agreements hoping to reduce or stabilize annual expenses, at a minimum, grant requirements prohibited these agreements from significantly increasing public expenses.



“These grant opportunities allow us to invest in our community while being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Mindy Haase, Village Administrator.



The Village’s efforts reflect the dedication and foresight of Village Administrator Mindy Haase, Village Board President Ed Decot, and the Village Board Trustees, who have worked to identify funding opportunities to improve local infrastructure and services without placing additional burdens on residents.



“We are grateful for the partnership and support of Vernon Electric Cooperative and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department throughout this process,” Ed Decot, Village Board President. “We are fortunate to have two strong partners that will help us deliver vital services to our residents while ensuring these investments provide lasting benefits for the community.”



For their first grant application, Wonewoc and Vernon Electric Cooperative entered into a service-transfer agreement for Vernon Electric to provide utility maintenance services for the Village following the retirement of Wonewoc Utility’s former linemen. For their second grant application, Wonewoc addressed staffing shortages and entered an agreement with Juneau County for the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department to provide full-time police services to the Village. Both agreements became effective on July 1. Final approval from the County for the police services agreement is set to take place at the July County Board meeting.



These service-transfer agreements allowed the Village to address staffing and service needs with the expectation that it would also reduce its overhead and management costs. Ultimately, the grant funds were an additional incentive for the Village to enter into these agreements.



Looking ahead, the Village plans on exploring additional Innovation Grant opportunities during the second grant application period, which will open in the Fall of 2026. With $225 million of the original $300 million in funds remaining available, Village officials will continue pursuing opportunities to invest in Wonewoc.