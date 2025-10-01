An underage customer walks into a local bar or store and tries to buy alcohol with their identification or no identification (ID) at all. Do local retailers sell to youth? This test is called an alcohol age compliance check, and these checks are a proven way to prevent alcohol sales to minors and keep our communities safe.

In coordination with the Lake Delton Police Department, the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition conducted compliance checks at local businesses in August 2025. Before the checks, establishments were reminded that checks were coming and received information on how to properly check IDs.

During the checks, trained buyers under 21 years old attempted to purchase alcohol with their own ID. Out of 28 checks, seven establishments sold alcohol to youth. This means 75% of Lake Delton retailers refused the sale and followed the law.

“Unfortunately, we fell short of 100% compliance and those employees who sold to youth received additional training and education to help them be successful,” said Eric Thunberg, Chief of Police for Lake Delton. “Our goal is to have 100% compliance, and we’ll continue to partner with Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition to provide guidance and educational resources to alcohol retailers in Lake Delton. Compliance checks are about enhancing safety through awareness and education. Thank you to all Lake Delton alcohol retailers for your commitment to public safety.”

Public Health Sauk County Health Educator Kate Hansen, who facilitates the coalition, expressed thanks. “On behalf of the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition, we thank alcohol retailers for their commitment to the safe sale of alcohol in Lake Delton. The compliance rate shows that most retailers are taking steps to protect youth and strengthen our community.”

Hansen explained that strong complianceenefits both businesses and the community. When businesses check IDs and refuse underage sales, they reduce their own risk of fines or lawsuits. Importantly, they help prevent both the short-term harms linked to underage drinking– such as car crashes, vandalism, and violence— and long-term harms like addiction and problems with memory and learning. “Retailers and their employees have the power to protect young people from the impact alcohol has on their brains, which are still developing,” Hansen said.