Up Tick in Vehicular Thefts in Mauston
The Mauston Police Department has seen more thefts from unlocked cars lately. Make sure to lock your vehicle—it only takes a second and helps keep your belongings safe. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.
