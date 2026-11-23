Two hunters die at start of gun deer season
Two people are dead at the start of the gun deer season. Friends of one victim found him dead at the base of a tree stand in the Jefferson County village of Palmyra on Saturday. It’s unclear if the victim fell from the tree or suffered a medical emergency. Another hunter was found dead at his tree stand in Sauk County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office used drones to locate the man after he was reported missing. Neither victim has been identified yet
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2026 at 11:06 AM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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