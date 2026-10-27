Tuesday evenings are hopping with activity at Bible Baptist Church on Grayside Ave. in Mauston. Young people from kindergarten through 12th grade gather for the church’s three kids’ ministries. All young people in the community are welcome to attend.

In one large room, the Boys’ Christian Service Brigade meets; it is for kindergarten through 5th grade boys. They just finished a unit on Rocketry with their grand finale – a rocket launch, as shown in the photos. The group combines games, hands-on learning, and Bible lessons. Upcoming units include Masterminds and Electricity.

Wildflowers is the group for kindergarten through 5th grade girls. Photography is the first unit they did this year. As part of their unit, they took photos of the Brigade’s rocket launches. Their names are in the photo credits. Again, their weekly activities include hands-on learning, Bible lessons, and activities. Upcoming units will include Gardening and Cooking & Hospitality.

The Teen Group for 6th through 12th grade meets in a newly renovated teen room, complete with couches and a foosball table. During the Brigade’s rocket launches, they ran out to retrieve the rockets after safe, parachute-slowed landings. Each week they have an activity, snacks, and a Bible lesson.

The Tuesday evening programs for young people begin at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday throughout the school year, except for a few breaks. For information, call Pastor George Selbher at 608-847-6059.