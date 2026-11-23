Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger announced today that

Kristoffer Cattle, age 41, of Tomah was sentenced to fifteen (15) years in prison last week. After

he is released from prison, he will serve an additional ten (10) years on extended supervision.

The sentence relates to a fatal crash on County Highway A in the Town of Ridgeville in 2024.

On November 7, 2024, Cattle failed to maintain his lane while traveling through an uphill curve,

resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was

pronounced deceased at the crash scene, while the passenger sustained serious injuries. At the

time of the crash, Cattle was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Later forensic toxicology

indicated Cattle had multiple substances in his system, including morphine, marijuana, fentanyl,

and methadone.

Cattle was convicted of one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of

causing great bodily harm by the intoxicated use of a vehicle. Last week’s sentence was

imposed by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Mark Huesmann, who presided over the case

in Monroe County as part of a special judicial assignment. During sentencing, Judge Huesmann

remarked that the “wreckage” Cattle has left is “unbelievable.” He observed that because of

Cattle’s actions, a family lost a husband and a father and that the surviving victim will likely

struggle medically for the rest of the victim’s life. Judge Huesmann commented that the next time

Cattle breathes fresh air and is happy to be alive, Cattle should remember that the deceased

victim cannot do the same. Judge Huesmann concluded substantial confinement in prison was

necessary to protect the community. The judge stated that when Cattle has recreation time in

prison and plays basketball, Cattle should remember he is the “causal link” as to why the

surviving victim cannot do so.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Chief Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles who

commented, “While no sentence can undo the devastating harm caused by Cattle, the State

believes the Court’s sentence appropriately reflects the seriousness of Cattle’s actions and

serves to protect the community.”

The investigation into this case was handled by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with

assistance from the Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance

Service, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Wilton Village Ambulance Service, Norwalk Area

Volunteer Fire Department, Gundersen Air, Monroe County Medical Examiner, and Monroe

County Highway Department. “The coordinated efforts of these agencies was pivotal to the

successful prosecution of this matter, “ observed Chief Assistant District Attorney Skiles